President and PM disagree on Govt reshuffle amid presidential election

Nausėda stated at the debates that the Constitutional Court might have to elucidate whether the president has to approve the same composition of the Government once it returns its mandate in a courtesy move following the presidential race.
„I intend to assume an active position on this matter. If needed, we will clarify the boundaries of this position at the Constitutional Court,“ he said.
The president claimed to be under the impression that the head of Government was trying to retain ministers who, according to him, have performed poorly.
„Perhaps that is how we differ. You are saving [ministers] at any cost just to save them. I think if a minister does not meet expectations, (&) then decisions have to be made. (&) Just ask a hundred people in the street if they are satisfied with the current composition of the Government, if they are satisfied with the performance of individual ministers,“ said Nausėda.
Meanwhile, Šimonytė remarked that the president was „trying to flex his muscles“. She questioned whether a Government reshuffle was a sensible thing to do right before parliamentary elections.
According to the prime minister, at this stage, the Government would not undertake any new tasks nor would it assume new commitments, whereas the objective is to complete the tasks it still has time for this year.
In addition, Nausėda objected that the prime minister has not put forward a candidate for the vacant seat of the minister of education, science and sport. However, Šimonytė responded that the matter must not become „a hostage of presidential debates“ and should be considered after the election.
Last week it was reported that if Nausėda were re-elected, he would like more than two ministers to be replaced in the current Government.
Following the law, the Government returns its powers to the newly elected president. In turn, the head of state authorises the Government to act until a new Cabinet of Ministers is formed.
Lithuanians went to the polls on 12 May to elect the president. Nausėda, an independent candidate, and Šimonytė, the Conservative party’s (TS-LKD) nominee, advanced to runoff voting having secured 43.95% and 20.05% of votes respectively.
This will be a rematch of the 2019 runoff voting, in which Nausėda triumphed with 65.68% of votes against Šimonytė’s 33.04%.