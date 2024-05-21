President and PM disagree on Govt reshuffle amid presidential election

Nausėda stated at the debates that the Constitutional Court might have to elucidate whether the president has to approve the same composition of the Government once it returns its mandate in a courtesy move following the presidential race.

„I intend to assume an active position on this matter. If needed, we will clarify the boundaries of this position at the Constitutional Court,“ he said.

The president claimed to be under the impression that the head of Government was trying to retain ministers who, according to him, have performed poorly.