President and first lady honoured memory of Pope

"On behalf of the people of Lithuania, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. The world has lost a remarkable Pope who devoted his life to God, the Church, and the Faith. We mourn the loss of a spiritual leader who built bridges of humility, compassion, and profound daily prayer across continents," the message of condolences reads.

The president and the first lady emphasised that Lithuanians will always cherish the unforgettable moments from His Holiness Pope Francis’ visit to Lithuania in 2018.