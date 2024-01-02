Preparations for universal conscription would take five years, PM says

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė says it would take around five years for Lithuania to be ready for universal conscription. This time span would see the training of the required number of non-commissioned officers and officers, installation of the necessary infrastructure and procurement of weapons, she told the public broadcaster’s news website lrt.lt.

“We need people, we need officers, and we need those who train conscripts. The training cycle is about three years. This means that until we have the right number of non-commissioned armed forces officers and officers to train and educate those conscripts, it is possible to expand the number, but there will be no one to work with those guys,” Šimonytė said.

“It would take five years to train the officers, build the infrastructure and buy the weapons for this training. I do not see why we should not go that way,” the prime minister explained.

However, Šimonytė admitted short-term goals should also be addressed with discussions on the reform of conscription and raising the numbers of young people called up for compulsory military service.

The prime minister earlier said that the parliamentary parties should find solutions on sustainable sources of funding for the national defence sector.

