Preparation for hosting German brigade proceeding as planned – defmin

On Tuesday, the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence held a sitting behind closed doors to discuss Lithuania’s preparation for the deployment of the German brigade.
„Speaking about certain challenges, they are related to the pace of construction. There are considerations to have a possible temporary backup option if needed. For instance, infrastructure in Vilnius region could be transferred for temporary use by the German brigade. So we have that plan, too, and it is acceptable to the German side, but it would be used only if necessary,“ the minister told reporters.
Chairman of the committee Arvydas Pocius in turn noted that work has been advancing and expressed hope that the brigade would be deployed by 2027.
As reported, construction of a military campus in Rūdninkai training area near Vilnius officially began on Monday. The Ministry of National Defence signed a contract worth EUR 125 million with UAB Eikos Statyba for the design and construction of the first stage of the infrastructure of the Rūdninkai military training area.
In the summer of 2022, responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany committed to deploy a brigade size unit to Lithuania to enhance security on NATO’s eastern flank. Approximately 5,000 German troops are planned to be stationed in Lithuania, some of them will arrive together with their families.