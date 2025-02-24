Power lines with Russia to be dismantled following synchronisation with continental Europe

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid announced that once power line supports on one stretch from Kruonis Hydroelectric Power Plant to Sovetsk (Kaliningrad Oblast) are dismantled, the remaining part of the connection will be used to connect Kruonis HPP with Bitėnai transformer substation.

"Today is the fifteenth day of our synchronous operation with the continental European network. It is symbolic that this day dismantling of power lines with Kaliningrad begins," Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas told reporters on Monday, 24 February, in Staugaičiai village.

The remaining power line supports are being removed in Vilkaviškis district, southwest Lithuania. Some of the operational infrastructure will be sent to Ukraine to support its energy system.

Lithuania has disconnected and will dismantle three 330 kilovolt (kV) and three 110 kV transmission towers with Russia.

Meanwhile, 12 intersystem transmission towers with Belarus have been disconnected and will be dismantled, 5 of them 330 kV and 7 – 110 kV.

More than 182 km of power lines and 544 power line supports will be removed. The length of wires to be removed will exceed 231 km.

All of the work is planned to be completed by the second half of 2026. It may cost up to EUR 1 million.

Energy infrastructure that will no longer be used, such as isolators, will be sent to Ukraine. Transmission towers and wires will be used for scrap metal.