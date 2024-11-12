Potential health and education ministers revealed

Delfi has learned from its sources that Evaldas Navickas, head of Vilnius District Outpatient Hospital, may become the next minister of health.
Meanwhile, Social Democrat Raminta Popovienė may be appointed as minister of education, science and sport. However, she refrained from commenting about her potential nomination.
Delfi earlier reported that Social Democrats Remigijus Motuzas and Orinta Leiputė were also named as potential education ministers.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) will nominate a total of 9 ministers out of 14. It is assumed that Democrats For Lithuania will nominate two ministers: the minister of the economy and innovation, and the minister of energy. Whereas the Nemunas Dawn party will be responsible for three ministries: agriculture, environment and justice.
President Gitanas Nausėda previously stated that the LSDP made a mistake by inviting the Nemunas Dawn to join the coalition as its leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is accused of antisemitism. The president vowed not to appoint members of the Nemunas Dawn as ministers, adding that the party could put forward independents instead.