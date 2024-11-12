Potential health and education ministers revealed

Delfi has learned from its sources that Evaldas Navickas, head of Vilnius District Outpatient Hospital, may become the next minister of health.

Meanwhile, Social Democrat Raminta Popovienė may be appointed as minister of education, science and sport. However, she refrained from commenting about her potential nomination.

Delfi earlier reported that Social Democrats Remigijus Motuzas and Orinta Leiputė were also named as potential education ministers.