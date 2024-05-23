2024.05.23 17:31

Politico names Lithuania’s Landsbergis among European Commission hopefuls

 
Politico magazine has named Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as a potential candidate to become a European commissioner.

According to Thursday’s publication, Landsbergis „is eying a foreign policy-related portfolio“.

Earlier there were speculations in the public sphere that Landsbergis might succeed Virginijus Sinkevičius, Lithuania’s current European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries. Last November, the foreign minister and leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD) did not comment on the matter, saying that he was not considering this at the time as it was not the top priority.

In Lithuania, the Government nominates the European commissioner with the consent of the president and parliament.

