Politicians gather to pay respects to former MP Kirkilas

“In 2015 or 2016, when ‘a Marshall Plan for Ukraine’ was created, when it was not yet very fashionable to speak about Ukraine’s membership in the EU, (&) Gediminas, together with [Conservative MEP] Andrius Kubilius, visited numerous European capitals and [presented] the plan much earlier before everyone started talking about Ukraine’s EU membership. (&) He devoted much time and effort. This is something that statesmen do. So I would say that Gediminas Kirkilas was a statesman,” said Šimonytė.