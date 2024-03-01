Polish farmers start blockade of motorway on Polish-Lithuanian border

Polish farmers brought their own lorry to a site adjacent to the main motorway connecting Poland and Lithuania. Banners aimed against the European Green Deal and against import of agricultural produce from Ukraine were displayed on the lorry.

A representative of Polish farmers who organised the campaign, Karol Pieczynski, asked reporters not to call the protest campaign a blockade. According to him, heavy goods vehicles arriving from Lithuania would be inspected. He said that border protection and tax inspection agencies would check what items the vehicles are carrying, while farmers would just observe 24/7.