Police officers’ lives not in danger after shooting

The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. when the police were called in to an address on Vasario 16-osios Street. A suspect, aged 62, opened fire wounding two officers and barricaded himself in a flat. He was later detained.

It has transpired that lawyer Leonid Pšelincev, 69, was killed in the incident.

Spokesman of the Police Department Ramūnas Matonis said that there is no threat to officers’ lives, they did not suffer serious injuries and were saved by ballistic vests.

Police Commissioner Renatas Požėla visited the injured officers at a hospital.