Police fatally shoot woman who attacked them and paramedics

Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

On Tuesday, in Vilnius district, Baraškos village, police officers fatally shot a woman who had attacked them and paramedics.

“Based on preliminary information, the woman was aggressive, attacked paramedics, smashed their ambulance with a shovel. Paramedics called the police. Officers used various measures in an attempt to subdue her, to calm her down, but the woman attacked them with a knife. An officer fired several shots at the woman and one of them was fatal,” Ramūnas Matonis, a spokesman of the Police Department, told the news agency ELTA.

According to him, the police initially used teargas and a taser but these measures did not help. Five shots were fired, some of them were warning shots, and one was fatal.

In another incident on Tuesday, a man in Elektrėnai municipality, Vilūniškės village, shot his spouse and wounded his stepdaughter, and is believed to have shot himself afterwards.

