Police detain suspect for throwing Molotov cocktails at Russian Embassy

Vilnius police officers have detained a person suspected of throwing bottles with flammable liquid at the Embassy of Russia in Lithuania.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy on Sunday and Monday night. The police analysed the information on Monday, identified and detained a person suspected of the crime. The individual born in 1974 was known to the police previously.

The suspect has been placed under arrest, allegations will be made against him and a decision on a remand measure will be adopted.

As reported, bottles with flammable liquid were thrown at the Russian Embassy on 7-8 April, at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday night and 2:46 a.m. Monday night, resulting in a damaged wall.

A pre-trial investigation into damage of property in a generally dangerous manner was launched. The crime is punishable by a fine, restriction of freedom, an arrest or a custodial sentence of up to five years.

