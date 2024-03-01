Police commissioner general recommends to refrain from shopping trips to Poland for now

According to the commissioner, Polish colleagues on the other side of the border have not requested assistance, but officers maintain contact and a joint Lithuanian-Polish police patrol is operating in Alytus county in Lithuania. He stressed that there have been no issues so far.

“We have sufficient capabilities to operate under different situations. (&) It would not be worse if these days people who drive to Poland for economic reasons would postpone journeys just in case,” said Požėla.

He said that the Lithuanian police are monitoring the situation and the main task is to help drivers and maintain public order in case of any problems.