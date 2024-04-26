Poland’s Duda does not see Suwalki Gap as most dangerous place on earth despite threats

“It is hardly possible today to say that the Suwalki Corridor is the most unsafe place on earth. I think it is more dangerous in Ukraine, and the Middle East, the Gaza Strip. But the potential threat is there, which is why these military exercises have been organised here,” the Polish president told a press conference in Alytus District, South Lithuania, on Friday.

He said it is crucial to show Russia or other potential aggressors that Lithuania, Poland and other NATO countries are ready to counter any attack.