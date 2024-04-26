2024.04.26 17:09

Poland’s Duda does not see Suwalki Gap as most dangerous place on earth despite threats

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Andrzej Duda
Andrzej Duda
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Polish President Andrzej Duda says the Suwalki Gap, dubbed the most dangerous place on earth by some foreign leaders, cannot be seen in the same way as Ukraine and the Gaza Strip though threats remain in the region. The continuous effort to develop collective defence is essential, he said.

“It is hardly possible today to say that the Suwalki Corridor is the most unsafe place on earth. I think it is more dangerous in Ukraine, and the Middle East, the Gaza Strip. But the potential threat is there, which is why these military exercises have been organised here,” the Polish president told a press conference in Alytus District, South Lithuania, on Friday.

He said it is crucial to show Russia or other potential aggressors that Lithuania, Poland and other NATO countries are ready to counter any attack.

“It is very important for a potential attacker to see that (&) we have the capabilities, we have the consensus, we have the will. And that under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, if any country is threatened (&) they see that the allies are equipped to defend those countries,” Duda emphasised.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions