Poland plays crucial role in Baltics’ switch to Western power grids – president

Nausėda on Friday was visiting the headquarters of Litgrid, Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, to discuss readiness for synchronisation.
"In terms of synchronisation, the role of Poland (...) has been critically important, and when there were all sorts of discussions about a model to be used, Poland has always been the country that is ready to help us to implement the decision, either by one model or another," the president told reporters.
Poland’s moral and technical support has been essential to the success of the project, Nausėda underlined.
He also highlighted the importance of Lithuania’s other international projects with Poland, including the GIPL strategic gas pipeline and the LitPol Link overhead electricity interconnector. The latter will connect the Baltic States to the continental European electricity grid on 9 February.