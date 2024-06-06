PM will nominate candidate for education min next week

„I presume that I will be ready to put forward [the candidate] next week. But I do not think this is some sort of a critical issue,“ Šimonytė told the radio station Žinių radijas in an interview on Thursday.

The position has been vacant since April, when Gintautas Jakštas resigned amid issues with organisation of mid-term exams for eleventh graders.

Minister of Social Security and Labour Monika Navickienė was appointed as Acting Minister of Education, Science and Sport.