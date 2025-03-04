2025.03.04 15:29

PM warns against ’scathing’ comments on Ukraine US aid freeze

 
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas says Ukraine will not feel the impact of the US decision to halt military aid to Kyiv in the short term and has called on Lithuanian officials to avoid making "scathing statements" towards Washington on this issue.

"Lithuania should not draw any conclusions from that and (should – ELTA) refrain from making categorical statements because, as they say, a long tongue is a friend of the enemy. Russia is surely happy with every scathing or intemperate statement towards the US," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday, when asked whether Vilnius will feel the consequences of the US move.

The prime minister also pointed out that Ukraine should only feel the effects of the temporary suspension of military aid in several months.

"In the short term, Ukraine will not be affected by the suspension, but in the medium term, between 4 and 6 months, Europe will have to step up its effort and support to Ukraine," he said.

