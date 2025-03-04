PM warns against ’scathing’ comments on Ukraine US aid freeze

"Lithuania should not draw any conclusions from that and (should – ELTA) refrain from making categorical statements because, as they say, a long tongue is a friend of the enemy. Russia is surely happy with every scathing or intemperate statement towards the US," Paluckas told reporters Tuesday, when asked whether Vilnius will feel the consequences of the US move.

The prime minister also pointed out that Ukraine should only feel the effects of the temporary suspension of military aid in several months.