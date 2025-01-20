PM to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

The working visit will focus on European and global security, support for Ukraine, Lithuanian economic ties, development of cooperation in the area science and advanced technology.
On the margins of the Davos forum, the prime minister will meet with the heads of governments, international financial, science and technology bodies, and will deliver a welcoming speech at the Ukrainian pavilion in the opening of the exhibition Your Country First – Win With Us.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has been held annually since 1971. The event, which was originally called the European Management Forum, was founded by German Professor Klaus Martin Schwab, seeking to solve the issues of international conflicts and world economics.
The meetings and conferences taking place in January are attended by the heads of state, heads of central banks, businesspeople and other international political and business leaders to discuss global economic, humanitarian and environmental matters.