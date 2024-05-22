PM says war must end before talks on Palestinian state

„Everyone would like to see a two-state solution in place. However, so far it is very difficult to talk about it. We know very well that it is almost impossible to talk about the elements of statehood this could be built upon,“ Šimonytė told ELTA on Wednesday.

„The most important thing now is to secure an end to hostilities, a ceasefire and a return to discussions on resolving this issue politically,“ she stated, adding that Lithuania’s position on the matter remains unchanged.

Norway, Ireland and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will recognise the State of Palestine from 28 May, AFP reported.