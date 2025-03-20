PM says only good thing about European defence plan is deficit exception for defence funding

"Permission to borrow, thank you for this but we have already had this permission. The only good thing is an exception to the budget deficit rule – the budget deficit may be exceeded by 1.5% for defence. Thank you for that. Otherwise the entire additional burden of borrowing will be on our economies," Paluckas told reporters Thursday.

"In nature and in politics things often look much nicer from far away than up close. However, we thank the European Commission for being able to adopt these decisions. The so-called loan fund, of course, is more convenient than running around Europe with outstretched hands and borrowing from private investors and banks," said the prime minister.