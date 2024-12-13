PM says Govt to review 2025 budget next year if needed

The new Government introduced several corrections to the current state budget plan on Friday. The prime minister explained that the EUR 40 million increase in the spending is due to changes in the economic forecasts for Lithuania next year.

"A review of funding over the course of the year is possible. We are now talking to ministers about finding internal reserves. If there are areas we urgently need funds for, we will turn to the Finance Ministry about the possibility and we will consider the changes during the year," Paluckas told reporters on Friday.