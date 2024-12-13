PM says Govt to review 2025 budget next year if needed

The new Government introduced several corrections to the current state budget plan on Friday. The prime minister explained that the EUR 40 million increase in the spending is due to changes in the economic forecasts for Lithuania next year.
"A review of funding over the course of the year is possible. We are now talking to ministers about finding internal reserves. If there are areas we urgently need funds for, we will turn to the Finance Ministry about the possibility and we will consider the changes during the year," Paluckas told reporters on Friday.
"The draft budget for 2025 is stitched together in a very complex way. The 3% cap is a major challenge in finding additional funding. But the change in economic forecasts has found the means to increase spending," he told reporters on Friday.
Asked why the additional funding for roads is lower than promised, Paluckas said the ambition remains, but the budget deficit has reached its absolute limit.
The Government on Friday approved corrections to the state budget plan for 2025, including higher funding for the intelligence agency, road works and non-formal education of pupils, increasing the budget spending by EUR 40 million.
Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius said that the said sum emerged after to a revision of the funds earmarked for debt servicing.
The state’s borrowing limit has been increased to around EUR 5.9 billion, with a projected debt of around 44% of GDP at the end of 2025, the minister said.