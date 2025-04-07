PM regrets that EU will not provide funding for ’drone wall’ initiative

"One can only regret that we will have to solve this issue on the national level and with national funding. Europe is large, interests differ, and sometimes what is a sore point and crucial for us is not so much for Europe," Paluckas told reporters while visiting Marijampolė city.

"That is how Europe is constructed. You must negotiate. We must look at how we can support the needs of southerners so they would support our northerners’ needs. This time we could not agree. We will try next time," he added.