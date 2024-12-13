2024.12.13 16:45

PM Paluckas names chief of staff, two advisers

 
PM Paluckas names chief of staff, two advisers
PM Paluckas names chief of staff, two advisers
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas on Friday appointed his chief of staff, public relations adviser and adviser on relations with public institutions.

The new chief of staff, Elžbieta Žurovska-Puodžiūnienė, was the secretary of the Social Democratic Party’s (LSDP) political group in the Seimas before the appointment. She had worked as an adviser to a deputy Seimas speaker, foreign minister and an MP in the past.

Justinas Argustas, Paluckas’ adviser on public relations, headed the communication unit of the LSDP. He had been a communication adviser to the director of the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) in the past.

Former LSDP spokesman Tadas Vinokuras will adviser the prime minister on relations with public institutions.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions