PM Paluckas names chief of staff, two advisers

The new chief of staff, Elžbieta Žurovska-Puodžiūnienė, was the secretary of the Social Democratic Party’s (LSDP) political group in the Seimas before the appointment. She had worked as an adviser to a deputy Seimas speaker, foreign minister and an MP in the past.
Justinas Argustas, Paluckas’ adviser on public relations, headed the communication unit of the LSDP. He had been a communication adviser to the director of the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) in the past.
Former LSDP spokesman Tadas Vinokuras will adviser the prime minister on relations with public institutions.