PM Paluckas and NATO secretary general hold phone conversation

The Lithuanian prime minister and the NATO secretary general discussed key security and defence issues, including the protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, continued support for Ukraine, and other pressing regional and global issues.

"The 2% of GDP benchmark for defence, which was until recently an aspiration for most Alliance members, is now a thing of the past, as Russia’s aggression has rendered it insufficient. As an Alliance, we must continuously remind ourselves that defence spending is an investment," said Prime Minister Paluckas.