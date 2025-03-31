PM does not comment about fate of missing US soldiers after their vehicle was recovered

"As regards the information, especially concerning the soldiers and their fate, it was agreed that our US allies would be the first to present it. Both military police and investigators are working on this matter. […] Politicians really will not be commenting this information," Paluckas told reporters on Monday at the Presidential Palace.
The M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle was pulled out from a swamp near Pabradė on Monday night, 31 March. It went missing during military exercises at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Military Training Are in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania, on 25 March.
The Armed Forces have not revealed whether bodies of the soldiers were discovered. The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation over the incident.
The US Embassy in Lithuania had confirmed during the search operation that the soldiers were from the US Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
On Monday, Nerijus Zableckis, head of the Foundation for Peatlands Restoration and Conservation, told public radio LRT that the peat bog from which the sunken vehicle was recovered on Monday is not shown in any state maps. However, his claims have been disputed by others, who stated that the wetland was indicated on maps.