PM discusses strengthening of EU security and defence industry with Commissioner Breton

In the face of dramatically changing realities near our borders, Prime Minister Šimonytė emphasised the imperative to significantly strengthen the defence capabilities of the EU nations. She commended the initiatives undertaken by the European Commission in this regard.

“To ensure the EU, conceived as an extraordinary peace project, retains its essence, we need to invest in our security and simultaneously support Ukraine in its quest for victory by promptly providing the crucial military assistance it needs,” stated Šimonytė.

The prime minister pointed out that Europe cannot afford to revert to past times of complacency, as the military threat from an openly hostile Russia will not go away for both Europe and the West.

She highlighted the critical nature of the year 2024 for Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression, calling for a doubling of efforts among European countries to expedite and increase military support for Ukraine.