PM-designate should be presented to Seimas on Tuesday – speaker

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas

President Gitanas Nausėda is expected to formally nominate Social Democrat Gintautas Paluckas for prime minister in the Parliament on Tuesday.

This was announced Thursday evening by the newly elected Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania.

"Apparently, the most important issue of Tuesday’s sitting will be, hopefully, the submission of a presidential decree nominating the prime minister," Skvernelis said when presenting the agenda of the next parliamentary sitting.

The election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has put forward its deputy leader Paluckas to head the Government.

The candidate for prime minister is put to an open vote in the Parliament and needs a simple majority of MPs to be approved, according to the Seimas statute.

