PM-designate should be presented to Seimas on Tuesday – speaker

This was announced Thursday evening by the newly elected Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania.

"Apparently, the most important issue of Tuesday’s sitting will be, hopefully, the submission of a presidential decree nominating the prime minister," Skvernelis said when presenting the agenda of the next parliamentary sitting.

The election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has put forward its deputy leader Paluckas to head the Government.