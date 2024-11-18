PM-designate met with president to discuss ministerial candidates

"With the president we had a truly constructive, good, transparent conversation. I am indeed very pleased with it. We discussed certain names, which had also appeared in the media, but today I will not comment about those names," Paluckas told journalists afterwards.
According to him, ministerial appointments should become clear in the near future. He said that candidates put forward by the Nemunas Dawn party were not discussed at the meeting with the president.
Moreover, Paluckas did not comment whether the president made his own recommendations regarding the next foreign minister. The Office of the President earlier mentioned that the head of state might propose the candidate for the foreign minister’s position after the LSDP decided to form a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn. The president vowed not to appoint members of the Nemunas Dawn to ministerial positions amid anitsemitism accusations against party’s leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis.
Paluckas added, however, that President Nausėda had set requirements for the ministers earlier and expects transparent individuals with experience in public administration to be nominated.
On Tuesday, Paluckas is expected to be put forward as Lithuania’s next prime minister.