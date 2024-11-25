Pilot dead after cargo plane crashes in Vilnius

The incident happened on Žirnių Street at around 5.28 a.m.

All the twelve people registered as residents in the house were evacuated. The fire was localised at around 7.33 a.m.

"We have one casualty. Two crew members were found alive and we are still looking for another one," Head of the Fire and Rescue Department Renatas Požėla told ELTA.

The aircraft was reportedly flying from Leipzig, Germany. Swiftair was operator of the Boeing 757 flight.

Deimantė Matusevičienė, sales manager of DHL Lietuva, UAB, told ELTA she would not comment on the incident.

The police have opened a pre-trial investigation into the plane crash, Ramūnas Matonis, spokesman for the Police Department, told ELTA.