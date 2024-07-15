Petition launched in Latvia striving to ban TikTok

A representative of the initiative Artūrs Babuškins calls to block access to TikTok in Latvia as, according to him, the platform is often used for glorification of Russia’s crimes in the war against Ukraine, incitement of hatred and polarisation of the society.
Another issue, he says, is data security, which had already prompted some EU countries to prohibit government officials from using TikTok.
Babuškins notes that some members of the society are being manipulated by false narratives spread on the social network that harm Latvia. He believes that a ban on TikTok in Latvia would minimise manipulation and make it harder for the Kremlin and other hostile actors to carry out its aggressive information campaigns.