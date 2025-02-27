Peace agreement must be signed on Ukraine’s terms – Lithuanian chief of defence

"Nothing has changed. American forces rotated recently, exercises are integrated, everything is according to plan. […] I can state responsibly that in the military sphere there are no signals that something would change. There were messages and assumptions that Americans wish to cut some defence spending or shift it to other regions, which is understandable. However, let us not forget that […] there was another clear statement – ’perhaps Europe will pay and contribute to security’," Vaikšnoras told the radio station LRT on Thursday.
The chief of defence stressed his trust in NATO and said he hopes that the United States, the most powerful country in the world, would remain just as dedicated to the reason why NATO was established after the Second World War.
He added that Lithuania is not facing any new threats, but Europe must rally together so that peace in Ukraine would be achieved under the terms favourable to Ukraine and not Russia because otherwise the level of threats would rise.
"If a peace agreement is not signed under Ukrainian terms, it will be a sign to Putin that collective West has been incapable to deter [Russia] and so it means it may go further," said Vaikšnoras.
He notes that Russia’s military has increased threefold despite the war and suffering losses at the frontline, which is an indication that Russia is determined to continue the war.