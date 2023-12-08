Patients should be able to obtain the medicines they need in time

According to the auditors, 92% of decisions on the entry of a medicinal product in the List of Reimbursable Medicinal Products were delayed (the waiting time for a medicine varied from half to 2 years).

The availability of medicines is also hampered by the fact that the reimbursement needs for 2020-2023 did not match the funding possibilities, with 76% less funding (lower than the estimated need) allocated for medicines on the Reserve List. The Compulsory Health Insurance Fund (CHIF) expenditure on medicines and medical devices has been increasing (EUR 450.3 million in 2021 and EUR 554.1 million in 2022), however, the lack of funds in 2022 led to 43% of the total decisions not to allocate funds for the treatment of 28 patients for very rare diseases.