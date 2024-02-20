Participants of presidential election campaign to begin collecting voter signatures

In order to be officially registered as candidates, the participants of the presidential election campaign have to collect at least 20,000 voter signatures by 28 March. Their supporters may either sign a paper form or fill in one online on the voter website rinkejopuslapis.lt.

Forms have been issued to Gitanas Nausėda, Ingrida Šimonytė, Dainius Žalimas, Ignas Vėgėlė, Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Andrius Mazuronis, Aurelijus Veryga, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, Eduardas Vaitkus and Valdas Tutkus.

Šimonytė intends to collect supporter signatures solely on the internet.

Each candidate has received 1,000 pages of forms, estimated to be enough for 35,000 voter signatures.

The remaining 4 participants of the political campaign – Zenonas Andrulėnas, Gintautas Kniukšta and Arūnas Rimkus and Žilvinas Treigys – will be issued signature collection forms once they submit their application documents, which may be done by 8 March 5 p.m.

The VRK will decide on the registration of candidates by 11 April.