Parlt tightens regulations for taxi and ride-hailing drivers

The law was adopted by 127 votes in favour, one vote against and no abstentions.

Based on new regulations, taxi drivers will be required to have drivers’ licences issued in a European or NATO country. They will also have to use a taximeter connected to a printer or a taximeter and a payment terminal. New regulations are aimed at combating the underground economy, ensuring passenger safety and better quality of services.

Amendments to the Road Transport Code will take effect on 1 May 2024, but a transition period is foreseen and current permits will be valid until 1 May 2025.