Parlt speaker voted in advance in Seimas elections

She told reporters after casting her ballot that the ability to unite other parties and avoid conflict in this term of office has been an advantage as the Liberal Movement is seen as a potential coalition partner.
„It seems important to me, particularly in these elections, that there would be as much common sense as possible,“ said Čmilytė-Nielsen who revealed to have voted for her own party.
The speaker predicts that in the next term of office parliament will be more fragmented.
„I believe that rational politics will prevail. Naturally, there may be changes, the Seimas may be slightly more fragmented. I would predict that. Yet I also firmly believe that we will maintain the Western direction and the foundations of liberal democracy, which is the key to success for Lithuania,“ she said.
Early voting in parliamentary elections began Tuesday. Lithuanians will go to the polls on the Election Day on 13 October.