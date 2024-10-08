Parlt speaker voted in advance in Seimas elections

She told reporters after casting her ballot that the ability to unite other parties and avoid conflict in this term of office has been an advantage as the Liberal Movement is seen as a potential coalition partner.

„It seems important to me, particularly in these elections, that there would be as much common sense as possible,“ said Čmilytė-Nielsen who revealed to have voted for her own party.

The speaker predicts that in the next term of office parliament will be more fragmented.