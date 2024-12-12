Parlt speaker proposes extending autumn session until 14 January

The 2024-2028 Seimas took office on 14 November.

The last plenary sitting is scheduled for 19 December, Skvernelis told the Conference of Chairs on Thursday. Traditionally, on 13 January next year, MPs will gather for a solemn commemoration of the Day of the Defenders of Freedom and will have a working plenary sitting on 14 January.

"This is the working plan, but things can change," the parliamentary speaker said.