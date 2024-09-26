Parlt speaker pleased with Germany’s contribution to defence

„I thanked [Pistorius] for very smooth and close cooperation, for Germany’s contribution to our defence. The deployment of a German brigade is an important step,“ she said.
The parliament speaker added that it was crucial to hear from the German defence minister about his country’s readiness to contribute to defence in the region, in NATO’s eastern flank and to show leadership in Europe.
Furthermore, the speaker expressed her belief that despite approaching elections parliament would unanimously ratify the defence cooperation agreement between Germany and Lithuania regarding the status of German troops in Lithuania.