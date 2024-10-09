Parlt speaker doubts that law on civil union will be passed in autumn session

„Two stages have been passed, (&) now just the adoption remains. However, when moving forward to the adoption the Seimas has to make an evaluation. If the law is passed in its current form, there is a possibility of the president’s veto,“ Čmilytė-Nielsen said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

According to the politician, in that case parliament would have to vote again and 71 votes would be needed to reject the president’s veto.

Nevertheless, she does not rule out that the law will be adopted in the next parliamentary term.