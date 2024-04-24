Parlt speaker does not think law should limit Belarusian citizens’ journeys to Belarus

“I support the decision the Seimas made yesterday, to reject restrictions,” the speaker commented to reporters Wednesday.

“I do not think that a law should regulate how many times it is possible to travel [to Belarus]. This should be done in a different way,” stated Čmilytė-Nielsen.

On Tuesday, parliament approved a bill in the consideration stage proposing to extend national sanctions on Russia and Belarus for one more year and to tighten the screening of Belarusians arriving in Lithuania. However, the idea to limit the number of annual journeys Russian and Belarusian citizens may make to Russia and Belarus was turned down.