Parlt speaker calls for no rush to new decisions on citizenship referendum

“Now, just a few days after the referendum, after the first round of the election, I do not think there is any rush for politicians to present a new solution to the people,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

If it was an easy way to address the introduction of dual citizenship, decision-makers would have gone for that, according to her.

“Obviously, if there was a clear alternative to the referendum, it would already be exhausted. Attention and effort would already have been invested in it, and perhaps the problem would have already been solved. This is not the case here,” the Seimas speaker added.