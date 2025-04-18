Parlt should show initiative in legalising same-sex partnership – PM

According to the head of Government, the Seimas should implement the judgement of the Constitutional Court if MPs have political will.

"If the Seimas adopts a decision, undoubtedly, the Government will draft the required bill. However, solving this matter is not foreseen in the Government’s programme today. Thus, the Seimas speaker is correct. If there is will in the Seimas to solve this issue in the current term of office, it would be implemented the best by a decision of the Seimas," Paluckas told reporters Friday.

The prime minister added that it should be weighed whether there is a majority in parliament that could effectively solve the issue of same-sex partnership.