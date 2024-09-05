2024.09.05 16:58

Parlt leadership will meet with president to discuss autumn session agenda

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and members of the Board of the Seimas are scheduled to meet with President Gitanas Nausėda at 11 a.m. on 6 September to discuss the agenda of parliament’s autumn session. The meeting will take place in parliament.

A media briefing will be held afterwards at around 11:40 a.m.–12 p.m. outside the parliament speaker’s office.

The media briefing will be broadcast live on the Seimas website, TV channel Seimas – tiesiogiai and on parliament’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The president meets with the Board of the Seimas to discuss upcoming legislative initiatives twice a year, before the spring and autumn sessions.

The final autumn session of this term of office will commence on 10 September, Tuesday, as stipulated by the Constitution.

