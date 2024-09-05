Parlt leadership will meet with president to discuss autumn session agenda

A media briefing will be held afterwards at around 11:40 a.m.–12 p.m. outside the parliament speaker’s office.
The media briefing will be broadcast live on the Seimas website, TV channel Seimas – tiesiogiai and on parliament’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
The president meets with the Board of the Seimas to discuss upcoming legislative initiatives twice a year, before the spring and autumn sessions.
The final autumn session of this term of office will commence on 10 September, Tuesday, as stipulated by the Constitution.