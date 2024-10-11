2024.10.11 13:47

Parlt election candidate detained for inciting riots

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Law enforcement has detained Irma Gajauskaitė, a parliamentary election candidate from the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists), amid an ongoing investigation.

She was detained on Thursday, 10 October, and remains in custody, ELTA has learned from the Police Department.

The woman is being investigated for inciting riots. She had posted a video on social network Facebook urging people to attend parliamentary election debates in Vilnius this Friday and „bring baseball bats, pitchforks, scythes“ to be used for „retribution“.

Gajauskaitė is 42nd on the list of candidates of the Centre and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists).

Elections to the Seimas will be held on 13 October.

