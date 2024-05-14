Parlt committee may consider ex-presidential candidate’s statements

“A question was raised over Vaitkus’ statements prior to elections. We will have a committee meeting tomorrow and, among other issues, will discuss, consider whether the committee should initiate some sort of a probe or ask the VSD [State Security Department] for an assessment,” MP Arvydas Pocius, chairman of the committee, told the news agency ELTA.
The politician admits that some of the statements made by Vaitkus are questionable.
“Proposals that Lithuania should withdraw from NATO, from the European Union – this is absurd,” he said.
Nonetheless, Pocius suggested considering the content of the statements before making judgement.
“Elections are elections. People sometimes make an election show and speak out sharply to draw attention, to cause furore or some sort of a discussion. Looking through this prism, one should not rush to condemn,” said the MP.
As reported, Vaitkus was widely supported in Šalčininkai and Visaginas municipalities, which respectively have significant Polish and Russian minorities, where he received 39.91% and 37.8% of votes,
Lithuanians went to the polls in the first round of the presidential election on 12 May. Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda was the leading candidate with 44.1% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), was the runner up with 19.86%. The two will contest in runoff voting on 26 May in what will be a repeat of the 2019 election.