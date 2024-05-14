Parlt committee may consider ex-presidential candidate’s statements

As reported, Vaitkus was widely supported in Šalčininkai and Visaginas municipalities, which respectively have significant Polish and Russian minorities, where he received 39.91% and 37.8% of votes,

Lithuanians went to the polls in the first round of the presidential election on 12 May. Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda was the leading candidate with 44.1% of votes, while Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), was the runner up with 19.86%. The two will contest in runoff voting on 26 May in what will be a repeat of the 2019 election.