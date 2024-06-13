Parlt approves military conscription reform

The law passed with 85 votes in favour, 3 votes against and 14 abstentions.
Parliament scrapped previous plans to conscript students who are studying currently.
The law stipulates that 17-year-olds would undergo health check-ups and would be informed about upcoming conscription. Youths would be admitted to universities only after carrying out military service.
The reform will enter into force in 2026, whereas the health of would-be conscripts will be checked in 2025. Those whose health prevents them from serving in the military would be able to enrol in universities.
The law stipulates that young men aged 18-22 would be conscripted. They would carry out 9-month military service. However, the duration of military service could be reduced to 6 months taking into account the needs of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.
Students who have graduated from universities and have specialties in shortage in the military or that are not taught in the military, like aviation and avionics specialists, engineers, medics etc. could be called up for a 3-month military service to undergo basic training. It is sought to attract more specialists to the Armed Forces who would be part of the active reserve after completing military service.
Karolis Broga (ELTA)