Parlt approves appointment of new director of State Security Department

His candidacy was approved unanimously by 106 MPs, nobody abstained or voted against.

Bridikis will start heading the VSD when President Gitanas Nausėda signs the decree appointing him to this position.

The head of state nominated Bridikis as director of the VSD in late March 2025.

Until now, the VSD was led by Darius Jauniškis for two terms of office since 2015. On 18 April 2025, it is planned to appoint him as Lithuania’s ambassador to NATO.

Bridikis started his service in the VSD in 2015. He currently serves as a deputy director. Earlier, he worked at the Dignitary Protection Service. He had served in the Armed Forces and in the Special Operations Forces.