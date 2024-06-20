Parlt approves appointment of new chief of defence

2024.06.20 16:50

On Thursday, the Seimas approved the appointment of Brigadier General Raimundas Vaikšnoras as Lithuania’s next chief of defence. He will assume new duties on 24 July.

The proposal was adopted in the Seimas unanimously by 110 votes in favour.

Parliament also approved the dismissal of incumbent Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys. His term of office expires on 23 July.

Following the Constitution, the chief of defence is appointed by the president with parliament’s approval.

Vaikšnoras is Deputy Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

In the past, he was the commander of the Land Force, commander of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf and held other positions in the Armed Forces.

