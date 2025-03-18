Parliament Speaker says exiting the anti-personnel landmine treaty is ’a must’

Finland, another country in the Baltic Sea region, should join in, he suggested.

"The decision (to leave the Ottawa Convention) is a must, given the length of our borders with unfriendly countries and what is happening in Ukraine," Skvernelis told reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday.

"I believe the Finns should also take into account the position of the Baltic States and Poland," the Seimas speaker said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the defence ministers of the Baltic States and Poland issued a joint statement urging withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

In Lithuania, the final decision on leaving the international treaty is taken by the president and the Seimas.