Parliament Speaker: politicians should be wise in comments on child taken by protection service

Asked whether President Gitanas Nausėda was being careful when he criticised child protection services on Tuesday, she refused to go into details.

“I would not like to comment that. I will just say in general: politicians need to be very wise in such cases,” Čmilytė-Nielsen told ELTA on Wednesday.

The Seimas speaker admitted having found the video, which has been circulating on the internet, truly shocking. Every word should be weighed heavily in such situations, she added.

“The video is shocking. However, it is apparently one episode in what we now understand to be a very long story – a divorce drama. It is very unfortunate that the child, as it happens in such cases, becomes the most vulnerable one in the story. I would like to see both responsible persons and politicians, especially when looking at the whole context of the painful stories that have taken place in Lithuania, remaining extremely careful and weighing their every word,” said Čmilytė-Nielsen.