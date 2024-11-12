2024.11.12 15:13

Parliament elected for 2020-2024 term completes its tenure

 
PHOTO: Ervin Rauluševičius | Elta

On Tuesday, 12 November, the Seimas of Lithuania elected for the 2020-2024 term has completed its tenure. Following the final plenary session, MPs ended their term of office by singing the national anthem.

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen noted that in the last four years the Seimas tackled serious challenges, including those related to national security and geopolitical tensions. She said the Seimas has accomplished a lot for Lithuania to be as safe as ever.

"In the area of economy we are the leaders in the [Baltic] region. Indeed, we have a solid basis. I would like to wish the next Seimas to fare not any worse than we did," she told reporters prior to the final sitting.

New parliament, elected for the 2024-2028 term of office, will hold its first sitting on Thursday, 14 November.

Opinions